The Niagara County Department of Health has expanded all second-dose clinics in the month of June to include free single dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older. There are currently seven clinics at different sites in the month of June.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose,” stated Daniel J. Stapleton, Public Health Director. “Adults can get fully vaccinated at one visit,” he added.
Single Dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (18 years of age and older) will be offered at each of the following clinics. All clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.:
• June 3 at Gratwick Fire Hose #6, North Tonawanda
• June 8 at Royalton-Hartland High School
• June 9 at Harry F. Abate Elementary School, Niagara Falls
• June 15 at Barker Jr Sr High School Gym
• June 17 at Wilson High School
• June 22 at Lewiston-Porter Community Resource Center
• June 24 at Newfane Middle School
Details for the vaccination clinics may be found online by visiting niagaracounty.com and clicking on the blue box that says “COVID-19 Vaccination Info”. The “NCDOH COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule” contains the site address and registration links.
Niagara County residents that do not have internet access may register for an appointment by calling WNY 2-1-1 by dialing 211 or 1-888-696-9211. Pre-registration is recommend; however, walk-in participants will be accepted.
As part of the road to recovery, the White House has set an important goal for 70% of the US population to be fully vaccinated by July 4. According to the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, 50.4% of the Niagara County population has received at least one dose. Should individuals need transportation support to and from a vaccination site, free rides are available by Uber and Lyft.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Niagara County Department of Health website at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/niagaracountyhealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.