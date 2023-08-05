The various cultural attractions of Niagara County are banding together in an effort to collect more operational funding.
Called the Arts & Culture Coalition of Niagara County, its members are seeking funding through the county budget.
The organizations comprising the coalition are the Aquarium of Niagara, Artpark, Castellani Art Museum, Herschell Carrousel Museum, Kenan Center, Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and Old Fort Niagara.
Gary Siddall, the CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara, spoke to members of the county legislature this past Tuesday, laying out what the impact these organizations have, their area of expertise, and ways that operating support could elevate their presence.
Destination Niagara President John Percy also spoke on the importance of cultural institutions like these in the economy.
Siddall said they are asking for consideration of a budget line item for arts and culture.
“Out of respect for the budget process they go through, we did not ask for a specific dollar amount,” Siddall said following the meeting.
Combined, the eight institutions have an operating budget of more than $17 million, 500 employees and 2,500 volunteers helping out with an annual attendance of 725,000 visitors.
The coalition sites the 2017 Arts and Economic Prosperity Report, conducted by Arts Services Inc., where the cultural sector contributed $352 million in annual economic impact and supported more than 10,100 full-time jobs in Western New York.
Siddall said a lot of organizations have been recipients of capital support, which creates infrastructure for them. Operational support is different from that, allowing them to invest into their community presence through marketing and programming.
“Often towns and municipalities will support an organization with operating dollars,” Siddall said. “Its not for money for our budget, but the multiplying impact that we have in the community.”
The organizations started talking about this last August, going through a process figuring out what their needs are and where to get operating funding. They asked the county first because its the government entity they all share.
Artpark took the lead in making an appeal video with representatives speaking on the importance of outside funding in making them work.
All the participating organizations are open to the public year round, have at least three paid full-time employees, and have a sizable operating budget. Other organizations are welcome to join, with Siddall saying they are about inclusion.
