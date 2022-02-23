The Niagara County Youth Bureau is seeking a new representative for the New York State Governor’s Youth Council.
The Youth Council is to be made up of one young person, age 13-21, from each of New York State’s 62 counties. Members are chosen through an online selection process.
In 2021, Niagara County was represented on the council by Cameron Kiner of Barker.
The Youth Council provides an effective way to engage youth in state government and creates a platform for their voices to be heard by policymakers. Members of the Governor’s Youth Council offer their solutions to key issues facing young people in the state.
County officials said candidates for the council should be ready to commit to participating in virtual statewide youth led networking and training events about government, civic engagement and positive youth development, attend regional meetings via online platforms and work on selecting policy issues to inform local, regional and/or state changes
Membership on the council lasts until March 30, 2023
For more information or to apply online visit: https://nysylc.secure-platform.com
