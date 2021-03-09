The Western New York Branch of the American Public Works Association (APWA) is honoring the Tonawanda Creek Road Rehabilitation Project as its 2020 Transportation Project of the year, according to the Niagara County Department of Public Works.
The New York State APWA has also named the project its Transportation Project of the Year in the $5 million to $25 million category.
The $7.3 million project consisted of three sections of work on Tonawanda Creek in the towns of Clarence, Lockport and Pendleton including: bank stabilization near Lockwood Lane in Town of Lockport; bank stabilization and road reconstruction between Westphalinger and Northfield Roads in the Town of Clarence; and road reconstruction between Campbell and Irish Roads in the Town of Pendleton.
“This project was a collaborative effort between Niagara and Erie counties and is a great example of what can be accomplished through inter-municipal cooperation,” said Garret Meal, commissioner of public works for Niagara County. “Niagara County, under Deputy Commissioner Norm Allen, took the lead on the project and did a great job managing the multiple phases. It’s nice that all our efforts receive this recognition.”
The award recognizes excellence in management and administration of public works projects, especially between the managing agency and the contracting community, according to county officials.
“I want to thank the APWA for this award and recognizing what a great project the Tonawanda Creek Rehab was for the community,” said Meal. “And I want to acknowledge the tremendous job by our construction team, led by our contractor, UCC Constructors and our consulting engineers, Greenman-Pederson.”
