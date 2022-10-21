Rising costs for doing business have prompted the Niagara County Water District to seek its first rate hike in five years.
Members of the district's board have authorized a 10-cent increase in the county's in-district water rate for 2023, from 90 cents to $1 per 1,000 gallons. Approval by the Niagara County Legislature is still needed for the new rate to take effect next year.
The water district sells water directly to 12 towns and five villages across Niagara County. Some water produced by the county water district is also distributed to "out-of-district" municipal customers in neighboring counties like Orleans.
The county's water rate is not the total amount paid by water users within Niagara County towns and villages as these "in-district" customers set their own rates based on costs associated with operating their own water systems. Niagara County's three cities - Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda have their own water departments independent of the county water district.
Jennifer Bieber, administrative director for the county's water district, said the rate hike is needed to keep up with rising costs. She said the district, like everyone else, has been dealing with increased costs for pretty much everything, including electricity and chemicals needed for water treatment. Bieber said the district is paying a lot more for fluoride, chlorine and other chemicals and chemical manufacturers are warning of the possibility of costs increasing by 35 percent to 40 percent next year.
"It's just the basic cost of doing business," Bieber said. "We can't run the business without those chemicals. We can't run the business without electric."
The Niagara County Legislature has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed rate hike for 5:30 p.m., Nov. 15 at the Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St., Lockport. Comments made during the public hearing will be considered in advance of a final vote by legislators on the increased rate, which is expected to take place during the legislature's December meeting.
