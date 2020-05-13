Members of the Niagara County Legislature sent a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday, asking his office to send in the National Guard to transform the former Newfane hospital site into a facility for elderly COVID-19 patients.
The letter, which was signed by all 15 county lawmakers, asked the governor's office to provide additional resources in an effort to get the COVID-19 situation "under manageable control" in the Town of Newfane, which has seen an uptick in positive cases and deaths in recent weeks.
Earlier this year, Niagara County reached an agreement with Eastern Niagara Hospital to use the former Newfane hospital as a quarantine site. To date, the location has not been used for that purpose. Lawmakers believe it would be useful in treating COVID-19 patients in the Newfane area, and possibly other parts of the county.
"We are also asking you to consider utilizing the former, yet now closed, Newfane Inter-community Hospital as a site specifically for COVID-19 seniors/nursing care patients," the letter reads. "Niagara County already has an agreement for use of this facility as a quarantine site, but has not had reason to utilize it."
The request is intended to help quell the outbreak of COVID-19 in Newfane, with the rural community containing the second most amount of cases in Niagara County. Public officials have attributed most of the cases to Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center. The number of positive cases in the Town of Newfane has now risen to 117. Niagara Falls continues to have the most positive cases countywide with 171.
According to state health date, there have been 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Newfane Rehab and 7 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
In their letter, legislators argue that the now-idle Newfane hospital could serve as a "relief valve" for the Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center as well as other nursing homes in the county and the region which are facing similar issues.
"This would not be dissimilar from the way the tuberculosis epidemic was handled in recent years. Furthermore, we would have the facility in place should, against all our hopes and prayers, a second wave of COVID-19 become a reality," the letter reads.
Legislator John Syracuse, R-Newfane, told lawmakers during Tuesday's meeting of the legislature that he has discussed the possibility of using Newfane hospital as a COVID site with aides from Cuomo's office. County lawmakers unanimously agreed to send the letter to Cuomo, expressing their support for the idea.
At Tuesday's meeting, County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton highlighted a recent change in state health regulations that require patients to test negative to COVID-19 twice within 24 hours before they can leave.
He added that there "is no doubt the state dropped the ball on nursing homes."
He told lawmakers that county departments have stepped in to help with testing and providing proper protective equipment.
"We don’t have jurisdiction, but we were not going to sit by and allow the nursing home residents to be put in further jeopardy," Stapleton said.
Niagara County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. They involved a 73-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, both of whom had underlying health conditions. As of Wednesday, the total number of positive cases to date in the county was 736.
