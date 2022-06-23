By unanimous vote, the Niagara County Legislature adopted a resolution earlier this week calling on Congress to restore the pensions of salaried Delphi retirees which were cut after General Motors filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
The resolution encourages passage of the proposed Susan Muffley Act to restore full pension benefits to salaried Delphi retirees. The act is named for the late wife of a Delphi retiree who delayed seeking medical care due to her family’s financial constraints and later died from pancreatic cancer.
After GM’s bankruptcy filing, “the pensions of certain Delphi retirees were cut by the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation. The federal government then bailed out GM, but nothing has been done to restore the pensions of these Delphi workers,” Lockport-based county legislator Rick Abbott noted. “The fact is these Delphi workers played by the rules and earned their pensions, but they are now suffering financial hardship through no fault of their own. It’s long past the time that Congress finally act on this legislation.”
According to Abbott, more than 20,000 Delphi retirees across the United States were affected by PBGC’s action. Among them, approximately 2,000 are from New York state, including retirees from the Lockport plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.