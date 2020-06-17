County tourism group unveils "Unified in Safety" plan

Destination Niagara USA has released commitment guidelines to support the safety of locals, the hospitality and tourism community, and visitors to Niagara Falls USA as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
"Unified in Safety" is a shared commitment for all to stay safe and healthy, while following recommended public health guidelines. Together, with Niagara Falls USA partners and businesses, tourism officials said they are looking to support the safety of the community and enhance confidence for all.
“As we continue to progress through the reopening phases, we want to ensure that as visitors begin returning to our destination, that they feel a sense of comfort that we are all doing our part to make their health and safety a priority," John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, said.
Tourism officials said the Unified in Safety campaign provides a streamlined way for our organization and our partners to communicate this commitment.”
With a variety of formats and versions to choose from, Niagara Falls USA partners and businesses are encouraged to download the Unified in Safety commitment and display it at their place of business, or website and social channels.
Unified in Safety resources can be found on niagarafallsusa.com/unified-in-safety-commitment/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.