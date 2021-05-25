Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.