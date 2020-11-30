County social services employees under quarantine

Niagara County officials say about a dozen social services employees who work on the second floor of the department's office on 10th Street in Niagara Falls have tested positive for COVID-19, with additional tests still outsanding.
As a result, county officials say the Niagara County Health Department has decided, after talking with employees and conducting contact tracing, to quarantine all employees who work on the second floor of that building.
Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove said a deep cleaning was done of the entire 10th Street building and that, even though there was "minimal interaction" between employees of the Falls and Lockport social services offices, deep cleaning was done at the Lockport office as well.
“We fully recognize the importance of our DSS employees and the role they play in ensuring that vital services are provided to the public, often to people who are most in need," Updegrove said. "I have been in regular contact with Department of Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz who has been working on a plan to ensure that these services remain available to the public as we deal with this situation."
Updegrove noted that the county social services office has COVID-19 protocols in place and members of the public must make appointments to meet with DSS employees unless there is an emergency situation. Any member of the public entering the 10th Street building must undergo a temperature check and answer a screening questionnaire, Updegrove added.
According to Updegrove, all county employees were required to sign attestations that mandated they take their temperatures daily prior to coming to work. He said county employees have also been directed not to come to work if they had a temperature over 100.4 degrees or were otherwise were not feeling well. This has been in place for several months, he said.
“We will continue to work with and take direction from the county department of health on any additional steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public," Updegrove said.
