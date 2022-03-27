Niagara County has new labor agreements with its probation officers and sheriff's police benevolent associations.
The agreements provide annual raises for members alongside reduction of sick leave credits and increased healthcare expenses.
Members of the sheriff's PBA will get a 3.5% pay increase this year and progressively smaller raises in succeeding years, down to 2% in 2026.
Probation officers will get a 3% pay increase this year and smaller raises in succeeding years, down to 2% in 2026. The probation officers association also saw Election Day eliminated as a paid holiday.
Both associations are represented by United Steelworkers International. The new agreements replace pacts that expired in December.
All of the county's labor agreements are now current, according to County Manager Richard Updegrove.
