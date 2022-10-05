The Niagara County Office for the Aging will host a series of community meetings on Medicare choices for seniors in 2023 as well as other healthcare program options.
The annual Medicare enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7.
“There are of many choices for seniors, there can be program changes from year to year, and, quite frankly, it can get overwhelmingly very quickly, so we host these meetings to provide the latest information and really spend a lot of time answering people’s questions,” Office for the Aging Director Darlene DiCarlo said.
The meetings will include discussions on Medicare Part D, NYS EPIC and the “Extra Help” Low Income Subsidy Program.
Meetings will be held: on Oct. 20, at the Town of Lockport Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Oct. 25, at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Nov. 2, at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m, on Nov. 10, at the Lockport Senior Center, 33 Ontario St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and on Nov. 18, at the North Tonawanda Senior Center, 110 Goundry St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
