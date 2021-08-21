County set to offer third doses of Pfizer, Moderna

The Niagara County Department of Health will provide a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments.
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amendment to the Emergency Use Authorizations for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health, the Department of Health will begin scheduling all eligible individuals ages 12 years and older.
“We strongly encourage individuals to talk to their physician or health care provider about whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them at this time,” advised Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.
Based on the recommendations from the CDC, individuals with the following conditions are eligible to receive an additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose:
• Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
• Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
• Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
Whenever possible, mRNA COVID-19 vaccination doses (including the primary series and an additional dose) should be completed at least two weeks before initiation or resumption of immunosuppressive therapies. The timing of COVID-19 vaccination should take into consideration current or planned immunosuppressive therapies and optimization of both the patient’s medical condition and response to vaccine. A patient’s clinical team is best able to determine the degree of immune compromise and preferred timing of vaccination.
Additional doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be the same vaccine product as the initial 2- dose mRNA COVID-19 primary vaccine series. If the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product given for the first two doses is not available, the other mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product may be administered. A person should not receive more than three mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses. Currently the administration of an additional dose does NOT apply to the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccination series in immunocompromised people.
Niagara County will be adding third dose appointments to all upcoming clinics listed below.
“In order to schedule an appointment individuals will have to provide valid dates of first and second dose receipt,” said Niagara County Director of Planning and Public Health Preparedness Tracy Fricano Chalmers. “Additionally,” she continued, “individuals will have to complete an attestation to verify their eligibility.”
“Appointments are recommended, however, walk-in participants will be welcomed,” added Stapleton. “We want to make vaccination as easy as possible for Niagara County residents”. To schedule an appointment, please use the links below. Niagara County residents that need assistance with registration for an appointment may call 211 or 1-888-696-9211.
• AUG. 25 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Niagara County Community College's Learning Commons, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road (Pfizer Additional/Third Dose (12+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/37Y96a3; Moderna Additional/Third Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3j1bK5a)
• AUG. 30 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Niagara County Community College's Learning Commons, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road (Pfizer Additional/Third Dose (12+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3D4cXkg; Moderna Additional/Third Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/380CPPK)
• SEPT. 1 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Niagara University, Dwyer Hockey Arena 795 Lewiston Road, Lewiston (Pfizer Additional/Third Dose (12+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3j0yFO2; Moderna Additional/Third Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3gi2eZw)
• SEPT. 2 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Niagara University, Dwyer Hockey Arena 795 Lewiston Road, Lewiston (Pfizer Additional/Third Dose (12+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3k9TZQj; Moderna Additional/Third Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3sAE5T9)
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Niagara County Department of Health website at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/niagaracountyhealth.
