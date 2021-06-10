A lingering controversy over Niagara University's support for the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy will apparently lead to the program leaving the Lewiston campus.
Niagara County Legislator Dave Godfrey and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Thursday that plans are underway to relocate the law enforcement academy from NU to the campus of Niagara County Community College in Sanborn.
“The NCLEA successfully operated at NCCC for many years, and now the time is right to move it back there for several reasons, including putting both the program and its location under county control,” said Godfrey, the chairman of the legislature's Community Safety Committee. “We are still working through some details, but it is clear both the sheriff’s office and NCCC want this to happen, and the Niagara County Legislature will undoubtedly support this.”
Reached by the Gazette, Filicetti said that a move is "still very much in the works." The sheriff said meetings are planned with representatives of NCCC.
Both Filicetti and Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso had expressed disappointment in the academy's ongoing relationship with NU, after the university sought to move the program's most recent graduation off-campus. The academy is a joint effort of both the sheriff's office and the Falls Police.
In May, the university announced that the graduation of cadets, which had always been conducted on the Lewiston campus of NU since the academy arrived there a decade ago, would be moved to a downtown Niagara Falls hotel. The university attributed the move to a "scheduling conflict" on campus.
However, Filicetti and Faso said the relocation was the result of the university's concerns that a group of NU students planned to attend the graduation ceremony in an act of protest.
Word of the planned protest appeared to have surfaced after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the murder of George Floyd. Filicetti and Faso said university representatives expressed concern that any protest at the academy graduation would be "embarrassing" to the families of the recruits.
The academy had been moved from NCCC to NU as part of a collaborative program between the institutions to offer pre-employment criminal justice students an opportunity to combine their college degrees with academy training.
Thursday night, Thomas J. Burns, associate vice president for Public, External, and Government Relations at NU released a statement saying the university had been looking forward to continuing the academy partnership.
"For the past 10 years, we have had the privilege of working with the leadership of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy (NCLEA) to provide a high-level learning environment for those pursuing a career in law enforcement," the statement read. "As we looked ahead, our goal had been to strengthen our relationship with the academy, and we had identified a number of new initiatives designed to support the academy, and improve the learning experience for the recruits."
Burns said NU understood "the opportunities the NCLEA has with our great partners at Niagara County Community College" and wished the academy continued success.
Filiicetti said the timing of a relocation "makes sense" at this time because his office has received a state grant that could support the effort.
“We have a design firm right now working on the concept and we have been talking with the NCCC board and administration about putting the academy in other space in the interim,” Filicetti said. “The stars seem to aligning on several fronts with everyone involved eager to make this move happen and funds available for the effort.”
Filicetti did extend his appreciation to NU for the 10-year collaboration.
“When the law enforcement academy was moved from NCCC to Niagara University, it was done in the best interest of our students and we have had a great working relationship with the NU administration,” the sheriff said. “Now, the opportunities afforded our students by returning to NCCC make the most sense and we look forward to a bright future for the NCLEA.
