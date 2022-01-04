Niagara County is one of eight upstate counties sharing in a $2.7 million "match" from New York State via the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative in 2021-2022.
Niagara County will receive $392,000, which equals 95% of the sum saved through consolidations of local public services, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced on Tuesday.
The county achieved the savings through four separate moves: implementation of a countywide digital pictometry project that allows local governments to view aerial photographs for the purposes of code enforcement and property assessment; partnering with the cities of Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda for solid waste management consulting, to tweak their sanitation and recycling collection programs; sharing IT services with the Town of Pendleton; and sharing a road milling machine with the Town of Newfane.
Also receiving CWSSI matches were Cayuga, Chemung, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Erie and Madison counties.
Each county previously submitted to the state a shared services plan identifying ways to consolidate services and save tax money through government efficiencies in services and community programs.
"I applaud the leadership and creativity of these eight counties and thank all of those who worked on these plans for finding innovative ways to cut costs and put money back into the pockets of New York taxpayers," Hochul said in a news release.
Neighboring Erie County received a $149,000 match on savings produced from expansion of its Utilities Aggregation program to the Town of Cheektowaga, and the towns of Collins and North Collins sharing an assessor.
CWSSI is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments.
