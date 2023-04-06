Niagara County is partnering with Niagara University and GreenSheen to host a paint recycling event on April 15.
GreenSheen is a paint company founded in 2010 with operations in the Albany area that has developed their own innovative process for refining recycled paint to create a premium latex paint from the content.
Any latex or oil-based paint in its original container will be accepted at no cost. Residents and businesses are allowed to bring up to 50 gallons of paint to the event.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 in the parking lot at Dwyer Arena at Niagara University, 5795 Lewiston Road, Lewiston.
Registration for this event is required. Residents can register by visiting www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events and clicking on the event. Staff will be on hand to help unload vehicles.
