The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will hold giveaway events in multiple locations across Niagara County next week to provide free masks and small bottles of hand sanitizer to the general public.
The schedule is as follows:
• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the Barker Fire Department, 1660 Quaker Road, Barker;
• 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main Street, Middleport;
• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, North Tonawanda;
• 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Ransomville Fire Department, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville;
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main Street, Newfane;
• 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Public Safety Training facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport.
"Our emergency services staff is readying the bags of supplies for these events and each bag will contain five cloth masks and four mini bottles of hand sanitizer,” said Jonathan Schultz, the county's director of emergency services. “No preregistration is required and to ensure that we reach as many residents as possible, there will be a one bag per car limit.”
