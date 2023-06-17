LOCKPORT — Auto repair shop owner and Republican candidate for town Supervisor Dave Mongielo has been told by county officials that he will need to make an appointment before visiting the local motor vehicles office in the future following a complaint from a DMV employee who said he swore at her during an incident inside her office in May.
In a June 7 letter, the county’s Workforce Violence Prevention Team told Mongielo he will need to contact Deputy County Clerk Todd O’Bryan to make arrangements to visit the DMV office in Lockport as a result of a May 25 incident in which a DMV employee said Mongielo referred to her with two expletives and told her “you work for me.”
“We cannot allow this type of behavior toward our employees as they work to serve taxpayers,” the letter indicated.
In a Friday interview, Mongielo denied using an F-word but admitted that he did use the other obscenity in reference to the female DMV employee. He also acknowledged telling the worker that, as a public employee, she worked for him.
In hindsight, Mongielo said he regrets the language he used but still believes he was in his right to be frustrated about the way the DMV employee handled his attempts to complete a transaction inside the Lockport office that day.
“I should apologize and say I shouldn’t have called her a b---ch. I should have said you are very unprofessional. It was just very frustrating,” Mongielo said.
As to the county’s suggesting that he won’t be allowed to enter the Lockport DMV office without prior approval, Mongielo said his attorney tells him that it’s not enforceable because it constitutes a violation of his rights as a U.S. citizen.
“What does scheduling an appointment have to do with me going there?” he said. “Are they going to have the police there when I go to do a transaction. That doesn’t make any sense.”
In a statement issued to this newspaper in response to a request for comment, Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg said the county has not banned Mongielo from visiting the DMV, however, in light of his behavior, he believes it is within the county’s rights to apply restrictions on his future visitation.
“To be clear, Mr. Mongielo is not prevented from transacting business at the Lockport DMV,” Joerg said. “However, based on his harassment of our employee and the recommendation of the workforce violence prevention team, I believe our action requiring advance notice from him before he enters the DMV in the future is completely appropriate.”
This newspaper was made aware of the situation after several staff members received a copy of the Workforce Violence Prevention Team letter from town Supervisor Mark Crocker, an incumbent Republican who is facing a challenge from Mongielo in the June 27 primary election. Crocker received a copy of the letter from O’Bryan’s boss, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski, a fellow Republican.
Crocker said he released the letter to the newspaper because he considers it a “serious incident,” the kind that voters and residents should know about.
”Dave wants to be the supervisor of the Town of Lockport and he’s demonstrated that in public he has utter disrespect for anybody that challenges him on any issue,” Crocker said.
”In this business of being the town supervisor, you are dealing with the residents every day,” he added. “I get 10 to 12 phone calls form homeowners every day. You can’t treat people like that. You have to have respect for people and for residents and your employees.”
Mongielo noted that following a dustup at a Lockport restaurant where Ralph Dufour, husband of Lockport Councilwoman Patricia Dufour, forcibly slapped a cell phone out of his hand in an incident that resulted in Dufour being charged, Crocker didn’t raise any issues about respecting people or treating people poorly. He also noted, during that incident, that Lockport Highway Supervisor David Miller was captured on cell phone video repeatedly mocking Mongielo and calling him a “loser.”
Jastrzemski said his employee and other DMV office workers did nothing wrong during the May exchange and that it was Mongielo’s behavior that was the real problem.
The county clerk said after her interaction with Mongielo, the DMV worker filed a complaint with her supervisor, O’Bryan, and the complaint was then referred the matter to human resources and to risk management. Jastrzemski said the matter ended up being considered by the county’s workplace violence committee, an internal group that evaluates and takes action on incidents involving inappropriate behavior raised by county employees.
“I pride myself and my staff in bringing the best possible service to residents in Niagara County,” Jastrzemski said.
”I wouldn’t expect my staff to treat any customer like because if they did treat anybody like that I would move to have them fired to be honest with you,” he added. “In turn, I would not expect anybody that comes in to treat any of my staff members like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.