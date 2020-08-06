County reports another virus death

The Niagara County Department of Health reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday.
In an update, health department officials said a 84-year-old male with underlying health conditions died from the virus. There have now been 99 virus-related deaths in the county, officials said.
In addition, the county reported three more positive cases, bringing the total number to date to 1,471.
There are currently 41 active cases in the county, including 37 isolating at home and four more remain in the hospital.
To date, 1,331 individuals in the county have recovered and 56,534 county residents have been tested.
The Niagara County heat map that breaks the positive cases down by municipality can be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ybgzmus.
