The Niagara County Health Department reported another death tied to COVID-19 on Thursday.
In its daily update on infection numbers tied to the virus, the health department announced the death from COVID-19 of an 84-year-old male who had underlying health conditions. The latest death brings the total fatalities related to the virus in Niagara County to date to 113.
In addition on Thursday, the health department reported 167 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases countywide since the pandemic began to 5,528. The health department said there are currently 1,488 active virus cases countywide, including 1,464 individuals who are isolating at home and another 24 who are hospitalized. To date, the county has performed 182,013 COVID-19 tests of residents since the pandemic began.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced that, as of Wednesday, Western New York's seven-day average percentage of positive test results over the last three days was 7.22%, up from 7.18% the day before. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday was 5.15%.
Cuomo's office reported 92 more COVID-19 deaths statewide and said there were 5,164 patient who were hospitalized, with 994 Patients in intensive care units and 539 who were intubated.
Cuomo again talked about the "critical" need to ensure that hospitals, and New York's hospital system as a whole, continues to have sufficient additional capacity to prevent any one facility from being overwhelmed with patients who are sick from the virus.
"With this work already underway through the state's Surge and Flex program, we also continue to fight to ensure the vaccine's distribution is as fair and equitable as possible," Cuomo said. "The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly go down as one of the most massive governmental operations in history, yet the federal distribution plan remains misguided and completely overlooks underserved communities. If this distribution of the vaccine is to truly be successful, the federal government must improve its plan immediately and ensure black, brown, and low income communities are not left behind. The time is now to make these corrections, we simply cannot wait any longer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.