County reports 102nd death tied to COVID-19

The Niagara County Department of Health has announced another death related to COVID-19, the first virus-related fatality in the county since mid-August.
In a daily update on Wednesday, the health department reported the death from COVID of a 76-year-old man with underlying conditions. The death is the 102nd related to the disease in Niagara County.
"We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends," county Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said in a statement from his office. "This is the first death Niagara County has reported since August 25."
The health department reported 12 new positive virus cases, bringing the total to date in the county to 1,919. There currently 87 active cases in the county, including 86 individuals who are isolating at home and one who is hospitalized. To date, 1,730 county residents have recovered from COVID and 108,930 people have been tested.
The county's COVID-19 case map shows the City of Niagara Falls has had the most confirmed cases with 473. The City of North Tonawanda has had 245 positive cases and there have been 201 cases in the Town of Newfane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.