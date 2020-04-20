County reopens golf courses, campgrounds and boat launches

Golf courses, campgrounds and boat launches has reopened in Niagara County.
County officials announced the move on Monday, saying it was done in compliance with an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and guidance from the Niagara County Health Department.
County officials said steps are being taken to help maintain proper social distancing at all of the recreational outlets that have reopened, noting that all those engaging in activities at these sites are expected to follow accepted guidelines for conduct amid COVID-19.
At present, the Niagara County Golf Course is open by appointment only and people should call 439-7954 to set up a tee time. Fewer tee times are allowed per hour. Golf carts are not available and the Pro Shop remains closed. The greens' cups have been partially blocked to reduce the need to retrieve the ball from the hole. Flags should not be touched and ball washers and other common surfaces have been covered and are not available to use.
Officials said Niagara County continues to evaluate all aspect of government services under its control to see what services can be provided in concert with state directives.
