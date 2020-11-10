County records another virus death, highest single-day case total

Niagara County recorded 82 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day total since the health department started tracking cases of the virus earlier this year.
In addition, the health department announced another death from the virus, the 103rd COVID-19-related death involving a county resident. The deceased individual was described by the health department as a 97-year-old female nursing home resident with underlying health conditions. County officials did not identify the name of the nursing home where the woman resided.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said in a statement accompanying the county's latest virus case totals.
The county's latest virus numbers follows a report on Monday in which the health department said Niagara County registered 151 new positive cases over the three-day period between Friday morning and Monday.
County officials said there were 342 active cases in the county as of Tuesday, including 333 individuals who are isolating at home and nine more residents who are currently hospitalized. There have now been 2,541 positive virus cases to date in Niagara County. So far, 2,096 county residents have recovered.
The rising number of infections in the county came as the entire Western New York region is beginning to deal with a significant spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
Numbers released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Tuesday showed the positivity rate inside the yellow zone micro-cluster "focus area" covering Buffalo and several surrounding communities in Erie County was 7.47% on Monday. The seven-day rolling average for the same area was 6.22%, according to Cuomo's office.
The governor announced on Monday the state's decision to designate parts of Erie County as a "yellow zone," which subjects those communities to additional restrictions, including enhanced testing requirements for students in schools and decreased operating hours for bars and restaurants. The yellow zone is considered a cautionary stage in the governor's micro-cluster strategy, with more severe orange and red designations still available should the positivity rate in the area continue to rise.
Across the Western New York region, Cuomo's office reported a positivity rate of 5.7% on Monday, up from 5.3% a day earlier. New York's statewide positivity rate, outside focus areas, was 2.56%, according to Cuomo's office.
Cuomo, citing data from Johns Hopkins University, said New York state has had the nation's third-lowest positivity rate over the past week, behind Vermont and Maine.
During his daily briefing, Cuomo said a rise in cases during the fall and winter was to be expected and New Yorkers are still urged to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands and to be wary of gatherings.
"While New York's COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation," Cuomo said. "While we may be tired of COVID, it is not tired of us. It's clear that COVID fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it's more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough by taking simple everyday actions like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing. Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state."
