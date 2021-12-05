Niagara County has received a reimbursement of funds – $343,975.34 – from the New York State County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) that were used for shared service projects between the county and other municipalities.
“I am very proud of the work we put into developing a shared services plan with our municipal government partners,” Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove said in a press release put out by Niagara County.
Later, Updegrove explained in a phone interview that the money invested in shared projects was now going back to its source in the Niagara County budget, at which point it can be used toward, “county appropriations and expenditures.”
Some of the shared services cited included a digital photography project with all Niagara County municipalities, which involved planes taking aerial images to map the county; as well as consultation for solid waste management with Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda; shared IT services with Pendleton; and a shared milling machine with Newfane.
According to its website, CWSSI, “generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state.”
To work the program chief executives, such as mayors or supervisors, establish a shared services panel and develop a plan to identify, propose, and implement cost savings projects through collaboration. The plans that demonstrate savings, such as Niagara County’s plan has, are eligible for a match of the savings in a one-time match from the state.
“I hope we can build on this success and strongly encourage New York State to look at its ways to eliminate barriers that restrict the way we can transfer functions between local governments, thereby expanding our opportunities for greater savings,” Updegrove said.
