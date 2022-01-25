The state's mask mandate for all pubic places is back in place.
In Niagara County, had the ruling stayed in place, it would have allowed private businesses to waive mask wearing. But restrictions in place for most government buildings in the county would not have been impacted.
"Niagara County does not have a mask mandate for public places," Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler said, "So had the (court) order not been stayed, Niagara County would not have a mask requirement for public places, but the requirement for county government buildings would have stayed in place."
A ruling by a State Supreme Court justice in Nassau County on Monday, that declared the mask mandate unconstitutional, was put on hold Tuesday by a justice from the Supreme Court Appellate Division - Second Department in Brooklyn. The stay means that the requirement for New Yorkers to be masked in all indoor public places will stay in effect at least until another court hearing on Friday morning.
Appellate Division Justice Robert J. Miller agreed with New York Attorney General Letitia James and blocked the decision by Justice Thomas Rademaker that found that Governor Kathy Hochul and state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett lacked the constitutional authority to implement the requirement that went into effect on Dec.10.
The mandate requires that masks be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
Rademaker's ruling touched off chaos across the state as localities attempted to decipher its impact. In Erie County, which has a local masking mandate, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the Nassau County ruling changed nothing because it “is based on different state laws.”
Local schools districts, following guidance from the state Education Department continued to require students to wear masks to attend classes. The Education Department had correctly predicted that an appeal of Rademaker's ruling would lead to a stay of its enforcement.
James hailed the appeals court ruling.
"Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that wearing a mask saves lives," the attorney general said. "This mandate and today’s decision are critical in helping to stop the spread of this virus and protect individuals young and old. We will continue to do everything in our power to prioritize the health and well-being of all New Yorkers.”
State officials also pointed out that federal masking mandates remain in place and would not be effected by Rademaker's ruling.
