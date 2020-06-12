County pursues a REDI match waiver

A group of Niagara County legislators signed and sent a letter to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo this week asking the state to waive the "local match" on grants from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) that are aimed at guarding the Lake Ontario shoreline locally against future high water.
The letter, dated June 11 and signed by legislators Becky Wydysh, Dave Godfrey, John Syracuse and Irene Myers, whose districts include lakeshore property, asks Cuomo to waive the 5% required local match on 11 grants that would spark a $31.8 million investment in shoreline infrastructure.
Under the terms of REDI grants, the state covers 95% of project costs and local government is responsible for the other 5%.
"Local governments were already having difficulty identifying the 5 percent match BEFORE the pandemic; now it has become virtually impossible," the lawmakers' letter stated. "Much like your request to the federal government to waive the 25 percent match FEMA requires of the state for federal disaster funds, we are asking you to do the same for us with REDI funds – waive the local match. ... The 5 percent share for these 11 projects totals only $1.6 million, not a lot of money to the state, but an insurmountable hurdle locally. ...
"(T)he lakeshore communities in Niagara County need to get these projects done. It would be a shame if these projects lag because of the 5 percent match."
The REDI grants were announced this past October. Funding was approved for these projects:
— In Newfane, development of the Olcott Harbor breakwater to protect the harbor and improve navigation. The project cost estimate is $14 million; the required local share is $700,000.
— In Newfane, development of Olcott Harbor containment walls, steel sheet pile walls for shoreline property protection. The project estimate is $1.7 million; the required local share is $85,350.
— In Newfane, at Olcott Beach, development of a naturalized berm to protect low-lying property and restore recreational areas. The project estimate is $1.8 million; the required local share is $90,700.
— In Somerset, shoreline stabilization at the town's multiple use site. The project estimate is $1.3 million; the required local share is $66,700.
— In Somerset, at YMCA Camp Kenan, development of a vegetated embankment for shoreline protection. The project estimate is $87,000; the required local share is $4,350.
— In Wilson, at Roosevelt Beach, installation of floating docks and improvements to the public boat launch. The project estimate is $125,000; the required local share is $6,250.
— In Wilson, at Sunset Island West Barrier Bar, shoreline stabilization and reconstruction of the access road. The project estimate is $3.3 million; the required local share is $168,100.
— In Wilson, decommissioning of the wastewater treatment plant, shoreline stabilization and site redevelopment. The project estimate is $4.5 million; the required local share is $223,050.
— In Wilson, at Townline Pier, raising the height of and stabilizing the existing piers. The project estimate is $1.6 million; the required local share is $79,350.
— In Lewiston, at Lewiston Landing, installation of a steel sheet pile breakwall, waterfront patch, floating docks and utilities. The project estimate is $1.2 million; the required local share is $60,735.
— In Youngstown, at the waterfront, raising the shoreline through steel sheet pile and adding floating docks. The project estimate is $2.1 million; the required local share is $105,150.
