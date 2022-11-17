Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.