Jonathan Schultz, the county director of Emergency Services, says Niagara Ccounty does have a cache of Personal Protective Equipment, but that more is needed to survive another wave of COVID-19.
Schultz said county officials have been trying to purchase and procure PPE since March, but he noted it’s been difficult to get equipment.
“We did get some PPE in. We do have a cache of PPE but nothing that would get us through another crisis like we’re just coming out of. And with the potential second wave coming in the future, we’re trying to stock up more,” he said.
Schultz said Niagara County has ordered about 100,000 N95 masks and only 10,500 have been received so far. About 20,000 gowns have been ordered and only around 10,000 have been received. There is about 18,000 surgical masks available right now, and a small amount of face shields.
The county has more of the items on order, but other orders may take a priority over Niagara County’s orders. For example, a shipment of equipment could be intercepted by FEMA.
Schultz said he has heard from his counterparts in other counties and cities across the country who tell him they are having similar difficulties with getting PPE.
One of the hardest items to acquire is the N95 masks.
Schultz added that Niagara County did not get as much funding from the federal CARES Act as some surrounding counties, like Erie, but thanked the Niagara County Legislature for providing funding for PPE.
Despite the challenges, Schultz said he is going continue to hope to get the supplies.
“We’re going to keep hoping to get our supplies in,” he said.
