WHEATFIELD — In the second of three public forums for Niagara County's Law Enforcement Reform Committee, the focus was clearly on policies animating police protests across the country.
Everything from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office use of force methods to the use of body cameras and the need for more aggressive minority recruitment efforts was discussed in a session that lasted over two and a half hours Tuesday night.
The task force, created by the Niagara County Legislature following an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is charged with undertaking a thorough review of the sheriff's office operations. The task force members were drawn from recommendations from every mayor and town supervisor in the county.
In response to a question from the public about the use of body cameras, Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his office was an early adopter of the technology.
"We've been wearing body cameras for 11 years," he said. It's a mandatory wear for road patrol and they're worn by some corrections officers in the holding center."
In addition to the body cameras, Filicetti said all patrol cars are equipped with both front and rear facing cameras so that they can record what is taking place in front of a deputy on patrol and what is happening in the rear seat of the vehicle when someone is detained in the car.
Questioned about his certainty that deputies follow the policy, Filicetti said, "It's a mandatory wear and (deputies) are required to turn them on. If we go looking for their video and we can't find that video, that's going to be a problem for the officer."
Filicetti called himself a fan of the use of body cameras because they can "change behaviors" for the better. And District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek added deputies are aware that in criminal cases, prosecutors will come looking for their body cam footage.
"My office asks for the body cam video, for review, on every arrest," Wojtaszek said. "And we provide that video to defense attorneys too. We're getting a lot of eyes on (the body cam video)."
On the issue of use of force, the acting sheriff said every incident where force comes into play is subject to a review "up the chain of command" all the way to him. And if the use of force involves a deadly encounter, those investigations are subject to not just to an internal review, but are referred to outside law enforcement agencies, the district attorney and the New York Attorney General.
Wojtaszek stressed that the Attorney General's Office is involved in those investigations from their inception.
Filicetti admitted that there are no minority deputies in his road patrol operations and only four minority corrections officers in the holding center. He said he is determined to change that.
"I'm a member of the County Legislature's Minority Hiring Committee, and it's sub-committee on law enforcement,"Filicetti said. "I believe we need to (begin recruitment efforts) early and that's why we're working with Niagara Falls High School and Niagara County Community College and Niagara University on a seamless criminal justice program."
The acting sheriff, noting that his office's headquarters is "absolutely in the middle of nowhere", said he planned to expand the department's youth Explorer program and conduct sessions in Niagara Falls as well as at headquarters.
Committee member Tina Schultz said she sees minority hiring as a key component to reform.
"We have to address that," she said. " But the Niagara County Legislature is 99 percent white. The sheriff's office is 99 percent white. So how do we do that?"
Filicetti said he understood the challenge.
"I understand (a minority candidate for employment) looks at me and thinks, he doesn't look like me, so does he want me to work for him," Filicetti said. "And I'm saying, the answer is yes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.