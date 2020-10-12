A county task force tasked with complying with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mandate requiring local governments to undertake a police reform and reinvention initiative will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1334 Calumet Ave., Niagara Falls.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend to express their opinions.
“The first two meetings have been well attended and created very good dialogue between the task force and the public in exchanging ideas and answering questions,” said Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston. “I remind those who attend that this meeting is focused on the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. The City of Niagara Falls, like other localities with police departments, will be running a separate process focused on their police department.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.