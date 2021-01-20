LOCKPORT — At almost 140 pages long, the draft Niagara County Sheriff's Office Police Reform plan touts both goals and strategies aimed at improving the way law enforcement works in the county.
The result of three months of work by an ad hoc committee made up of citizens and government officials, the plan was mandated by an executive order from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that directed law enforcement agencies across the state to develop comprehensive proposals to reform and reinvent how policing works.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he embraced the opportunity to take a deep dive into how his office works.
"I felt we checked a lot of the boxes off (contained in the governor's executive order)." Filicetti said. "This was a way to showcase what we do already and make some positive changes."
The plan contains more than a dozen policy commitments and five ambitious goals that the sheriff sees as achievable sooner rather than later.
"There actually is a timeline (to achieve reform)," Filicetti said. "We've already started some (of the reforms) and we're off to the races."
Among the commitments contained in the plan is one to improve diversity in the office. Filicetti said a minority hiring committee established by the Niagara County Legislature is the starting point for that effort.
"It's no secret the diversity of our workforce is low," the sheriff said.
In response the plan sets as a goal, creating a diverse workforce within the Niagara County Sheriff's Office "that is racially reflective of Niagara County. To achieve the goal, the plans calls for at least four targeted in-person recruitment events in 2021 and four targeted in-person civil service test prep classes classes annually.
The plan calls for an emphasis on classes in the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport.
The sheriff's office will also initiate a partnership with Niagara Falls High School to assist with students interested in joining law enforcement.
Filicetti, in a presentation of the plan to members of the Niagara County Legislature, said his office will continue to work to maintain its various accreditations, including those of the law enforcement, corrections, communications and civil divisions, as well as the forensic laboratory.
The sheriff also said the plan calls for a partnership with Niagara County Mental Health to train deputies in the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program. The program looks to encourage offenders facing low-level arrests to instead engage in treatment opportunities.
The office will also create a quick response team to deal with overdose cases.
Deputies have already begun Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and that training will be expanded.
The plan's number one goal calls for a reduction in "officer use of force encounters with community members, especially those within the minority community." To achieve it, the sheriff's office strategy requires "mandatory ongoing in-service deescalation training" to all professional staff.
CIT training will also take place annually across the office.
The plan's second goal calls for a reduction of bias in police practices, achievable with annual in-service anti-basis training. And it calls for increasing the ability of deputies to respond to individuals experiencing mental health crises with the use of mobile mental health crisis teams.
