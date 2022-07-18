SANBORN — The Niagara County Planning Board has voted unanimously to recommend that the Falls City Council adopt changes to the city zoning code that would apply new restrictions to and limit the locations of high-energy usage industries such as bitcoin mining operations, data centers and marijuana farms.
In giving its approval to the zoning code amendments, the county panel did recommend that the council consider further clarifying its definition of a "high-energy use" industry and further define it noise level regulations.
The Niagara Falls Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for July 27 to hear comments on the code amendments. The board previously found that the council had completed the necessary steps to propose the Zoning Code changes.
“The whole point of the public hearing is to get input to make a recommendation back to the City Council,” City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur advised the city Planning Board members.
The council is looking to expedite the adoption of the new regulations. Council members have said that they hope to have the zoning code changes fully approved before the expiration, in September, of a moratorium on the siting of new high-energy use facilities in the city.
The council first adopted the six-month moratorium on “the creation, establishment, development, construction, expansion, enlargement, and operation of commercial data centers" in the city in December. It was later extended to Sept. 13.
Currently, high-energy use facilities, like data centers and bitcoin mining operations, are restricted to land in the city that is zoned as industrial. The proposed amendments would designate the cannabis cultivation industry as high-energy use as well.
The proposed amendments would act as a so-called “overlay” to the current industrial zoning requirements adding new restrictions for high energy use facilities. Those restrictions would apply to issues such as noise levels and the replacement of grid energy with renewable energy.
Cryptocurrency mining facilities would be required to develop or purchase “sufficient renewable energy to offset 100% of the electricity to be consumed by (its) operations.” High-energy use facilities would also be barred from creating electrical interference with nearby communications facilities.
The amendments also set strict noise level requirements, measured not from the facility boundaries but at the closet nearby residential property.
The proposed zoning code changes have generated intense interest from lobbyists and lawyers representing high-energy use industries, including former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello, who has said he represents US Bitcoin.
