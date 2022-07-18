SANBORN — The Niagara County Planning Board gave the go-ahead for another six-month extension to the Town of Lockport’s current solar moratorium, with its town attorney expecting this to be the last such extension.
“I truly don’t anticipate this moratorium going beyond a third six months,” attorney Tom Seaman said during the planning board’s meeting. “There have been no new applications, no new interest in the Town of Lockport that we’re aware of.”
The document proposing the moratorium, entitled “A Local Law Establishing a Moratorium on Utility-Scale Solar Energy System Installations and Utility-Scale Electrical Energy Storage Device Systems within the Town for a Period of Six Additional Months,” stated the reasons for the delay include concern for health, safety, and welfare of the town’s residents. It would also give the town board additional time to consider recent state legislation and regulations related to tax revenues derived from such projects.
The moratorium was first proposed last summer as a result of controversy surrounding a 45-acre solar array on Slayton Settlement Road making its way through the town planning board, where protestors attended town hall to make comments for and against the project.
The array was given the go-ahead on the basis that the landowner, Karl Kowalski, and the company leasing the land, Renewable Properties, follow the 2016 law regulation solar projects in the town after the first six-month moratorium went into effect.
Seaman said that project was exempt from the moratorium to allow it to move forward. It recently applied for a payment in lieu of tax and other tax exemptions from the Lockport Industrial Development Agency and some other financial details need to be worked out with the town.
“The town wants to watch the whole project come together in terms of the financial aspects of it, making sure it is as anticipated before considering a new local law on solar,” Seaman said.
There are no specific state laws that say how long such a moratorium can last.
The moratorium extension will now appear before the Lockport Town Board, which will decide whether to extend it or not at their work session at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at town hall.
