County parks are opening on Saturday

Niagara County will officially open its five county parks — Burmaster, Krull, Oppenheim, Royalton Ravine and West Canal — for the season on Saturday. All amenities in the parks including playgrounds, shelters and splash pads, as well as the disc golf course at Burmaster Park, are ready to go.
“Compared to where we were one year ago when the park openings were delayed and amenities were limited because of the pandemic, it’s exciting to fully open our parks for the season on time and welcome Niagara County residents to enjoy all that they have to offer this Memorial Day weekend,” said Becky Wydysh, chairman of the Niagara County Legislature. “Thank you to Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal, Parks Director Jeff Gaston and the parks team for getting everything ready.”
At Oppenheim Park, new playground equipment with a wild animal theme has been installed.
“The playground is a nod to history for those of us old enough to remember when the park was next to Oppenheim Zoo,” said county legislator Jesse Gooch. “I want to acknowledge the work of Frank Rotella, parks supervisor, and his team for the playground installation and surrounding site work. County workers were able to do this work at a fraction of what it would have cost to hire an outside contractor.”
The new playground received grant funding through state Sen. Rob Ortt, according to Gooch.
Garret Meal, public works commissioner, said he expects county parks will see heavy usage this year and is especially proud of the disc golf course at Burmaster Park, which has received national recognition.
“The Bond Lake Disc Golf Course at Burmaster Park is rated number one in New York state and number 33 in the world by udisc.com, the leading site and app for disc golfers,” Meal said. “I hear all the time how this is a tremendous gem in our parks system that attracts people from all over to come play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.