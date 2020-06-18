Niagara County will open one playground area each in Krull, Oppenheim and West Canal parks today and open the rest of the playground areas on June 26. Splash pads at Krull and Oppenheim are set to open by the end of the month.
Amenities at county parks are being reopened as plans to meet state COVID-19 guidelines are implemented by the county public works department, according to legislature chair Rebecca Wydysh.
"We are posting signs with the state guidelines, have a cleaning plan in place and will have staff circulating through the parks to ensure compliance," public works commissioner Garret Meal said. "But the bottom line is we are counting on the public to do the right thing. Nobody wants these amenities closed back down by the state because a few people put others at risk by not following the rules.”
Outdoor-play safety measures recommended by the county health department include:
• Stay 6 feet away from people who don’t live with you, both in and out of the water; and when that's not possible, and you're not in the water, wear a face covering.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid sharing items with others: goggles, toys, towels, drinks, etc.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Stay home if you don't feel well, tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone who has the disease in the past 14 days.
Face coverings should not be worn by children younger than 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone in the water, the health department advised.
