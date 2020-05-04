LOCKPORT — As the "NY on Pause" program winds into its seventh week, the novel coronavirus crisis is taking a mixed toll on folks struggling, primarily those with opioid addiction.
Countywide, law enforcement agencies are reporting that drug overdose cases have shot up dramatically. While in the Falls, where calls for overdoses are handled by firefighters and EMTs, the numbers have been level or trending downward.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said that drug overdose cases have increased during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic by double digit percentages.
"The number of drug overdose cases dispatched by the sheriff’s office from January 1, 2020 through April 6, 2020 has increased over 35% for the same time frame in 2019," Filicetti said. "These overdose cases result in an EMS and law enforcement response to render aid for the stricken person and are also taxing our potentially overburdened hospitals."
At the same time, Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said his firefighters responded to nine overdose calls, that resulted in the life-saving use of Narcan, during the Jan. 1 to April 9 period this year. In 2019 firefighters handled eight overdose calls that called for Narcan use.
"The numbers are consistent with last year," Pedulla said. "However, the year 2019 was down significantly (for overdose calls) from 2017 and 2018."
Filicetti suggested a number of factors could be contributing to the rise in overdose calls elsewhere, including "the adjustment of methadone clinic hours, decreased availability of methadone or other synthetic treatments for opioid abuse, and a heightened sense of anxiety and job loss.
"Often substance abuse leads to other crisis situations in the life of an abuser, " the acting sheriff said, "including family problems, other criminal acts or, in extreme cases, overdose and possibly death."
Filicetti urged people who are are struggling with opioid addiction to "make contact with the Niagara County Crisis Services Hotline (at 285-3515) for intervention and assistance with these or any problem relating to substance abuse."
Laura Kelemen, director of the Niagara County Department of Mental Health said, "fear and anxiety, as well as loneliness and isolation are frequent triggers for alcohol or other drug use. If you or a loved one are struggling with substance use at this time, know that you are not alone. There is help, there is hope."
Kelermen and Filicetti both encouraged family members and friends to be observant for any signs of a known substance abuser slipping back into a pattern of abuse.
Telltale signs of an overdoes include a person who is not responsive, when a person's fingertips or lips turn blue or gray, if breathing is slow, shallow or has stopped and a person gurgling or making snoring noises.
"We need to keep an eye on our loved ones, friends and neighbors during this pandemic," Filicetti said. "Please watch out for signs of obvious drug use or depression that could contribute to an overdose."
In addition to the crisis hotline, the acting sheriff stressed that in an emergency situation, people should call 911.
"In the event that you call 911, do not leave the victim alone," Filicetti said. "Multiple doses of Narcan may be required to reverse the effects of the overdose. In New York, the Good Samaritan Law states that anyone who, in good faith seeks care for themselves or someone experiencing a life-threatening emergency will not be charged or prosecuted for a drug or alcohol related offense."
Kelermen said treatment providers in the community remain open and "committed to meeting the needs of individuals in our community."
"Most programs are offering services delivered via phone or video conference," she said.
