Niagara County is experiencing a surge in Covid-related deaths.
“It’s been the most deadly two weeks since the pandemic began,” Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County’s Public Health Director told those gathered for a Covid-related panel discussion at the Doris Jones Family Resource Building on Saturday. “There have been 28 deaths in the last two weeks.”
Stapleton said that compares with about 435 deaths and 7200 cases in Niagara County since the pandemic began.
There were 364 active cases in Niagara County as of Saturday, Stapleton said.
“If people think this pandemic is over, well, the people in this room know that is not true.”
Pastor Craig Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church and the Niagara Falls Ministerial Council brought those numbers home. He said his congregation was currently planning for nine funerals, seven the result of Covid.
While, locally, it has been the deadliest of times since the pandemic began, local health, faith and political leaders are all in agreement about how to combat the disease.
Their message is loud and clear: get vaccinated.
“Most public health matters do not have one simple solution,” said Stapleton. “I have been in public health for 25-years and have never seen a public health issue that has one simple solution. Until now.”
“It’s the simplest thing I’ve seen in public health in a quarter-century. I’ve seen pandemics before, this is not my first,” Stapleton said. “This one’s different, it's about choosing.
This community, don’t fool yourself, you can choose to defeat it… through the vaccine.”
Several speakers emphasized Niagara Falls being the epicenter of Covid infection in Niagara County, especially hard hit by the virus are zip codes 14301, 14303 and 14305.
Reached after the event, Niagara Falls City Councilmember-elect Donta Miles, who was on hand Saturday, said he and his fiancee have been vaccinated, as have his mother and father, both of whom have pre-existing conditions.
He pointed out that, despite their pre-existing conditions, his parents did not have ill effects from their vaccinations. And, while Miles said he would neither try to force nor deter people from getting vaccinated, he encouraged those who are skeptical to speak with medical professionals.
“We can’t preach faith and fear at the same time,” said Pridgen, “we can’t preach fear of the vaccine. If I hear one more pastor tell me it's the mark of the beast, I’m going to scream.”
“All of that nonsense,” he added, “makes no sense.”
The panel was an interfaith discussion that brought together health experts and faith leaders from the Jewish, Islamic, Sikh and Christian communities. It was moderated by the Rev. Charles Walker of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, and Outreach Project Coordinator of the Community Health Center of Niagara.
Rev. Makeeda Brooks of St. John’s AME Church made a strong plea for understanding and engagement of marginalized communities.
“There is a tension, and it's based on history. We are talking to a population that has been hurt, and hurt, and hurt. They have been lied to and oppressed, we need to re-educate them to trust.”
“The people aren’t coming, let’s be real,” she said. “We have to be prepared to go out… we need to be present in the community.”
Several of the speaker’s pointed out that representation, presenting people who were trusted members of the community, as well as providing community access, are keys to increasing vaccine uptake.
They also agreed that speaking with a unified voice, particularly among faith leaders, is an important aspect of conveying the seriousness of the virus, and the importance of the vaccine, to their congregations.
“Don’t you use the Holy Word to induce me to hurt myself,” was Christ’s message, said Father AIden R. Rooney, C.M. of Niagara University in taking on what he called the misinterpretation of scripture in referencing both Psalm 91 and the 4th Chapter of the Book of Matthew.
Several members of the panel addressed the use of these scriptures as a justification some people use to avoid becoming vaccinated.
Rooney also spoke of the metaphorical reading of scripture, and its application to the Covid crisis, “The Word talks about the Lord taking us up on wings of eagles, but sometimes that eagle takes the form of a pop-up clinic that we draw down into our neighborhood.”
He also addressed the role of stem cell research in creating the vaccine, which has caused some to refuse getting the shot on moral grounds.
“The Catholic tradition says we must look at the whole moral picture,” said Rooney. Who called it a “moral calculus.” “With the vaccination, as with other things, we need to consider the distance from the activity, the moral remoteness (of stem cell research), as against the public good of getting the vaccine.”
Rabbi Ellen Franke of Temple Beth El said that her congregation had a high rate of vaccination, she estimated 85 percent, and stressed how Jewish theology promotes health care.
Nasir M. Khan, MD, FACP of ECMC and the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, was also a panelist. He is a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Both he and Leo Singh of the Niagara Sikh Association stressed the importance of accessibility
The two worked together to bring a vaccine clinic to an Islamic worship service during an important holy day of that faith.
“We have to make it possible for people to get the vaccine … as part of their routine,” said Singh. A theme that was repeated frequently by several speakers.
“I have seen the name, face and age of all those who have died in Niagara County,” said Stapleton. Adding that it was a selfish decision to choose to go unvaccinated without valid reason.
