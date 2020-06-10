LOCKPORT — Niagara County's Election Commissioners, Democrat Lora Allen and Republican Jennifer Sandonato, are no strangers to managing the complexities of both primary and general elections.
But the upcoming June 23 primary is, in their words, "unprecedented."
"There is nothing normal about this. There is no comparison to this," Allen said.
Voters who are registered with a party that is conducting a primary election will be eligible to vote in those races, while every resident of the 27th Congressional District will be able to vote in a special election to fill the vacated seat of former Congressman Chris Collins.
That means some voters could receive up to three separate ballots while other voters, without a party primary and who live outside the 27th District, would receive none.
The Niagara County Board of Elections, pursuant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 Executive Order, sent out mail-in absentee ballot applications to roughly 140,000 registered voters in the county. So far, they've received requests back for 17,000 ballots.
In the words of Allen and Sandonato, "An unprecedented number."
There's a ballot for the Democratic presidential primary, one for the 27th Congressional District Special Election and one for all the remaining county and local primaries, which will also include the Republican party primary for the 27th Congressional District general election in November.
In addition to mail-in absentee voting, the board of elections will also open 40 in-person polling sites. That's down from the 75 polling sites that are normally available to voters.
"A lot of places, like senior centers and nursing homes, don't want us," Allen said. "And a lot of inspectors don't want to come out and work."
Allen said that reluctance was driven by the fact that many poll workers are seniors, at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. Sandonato said voters whose normal in-person polling sites will not be open will received a post card directing them to a location where they can cast a primary or special election ballot.
Those sending in absentee applications can hand deliver them tp the board of elections up until the day before the primary. Mailed applications must be postmarked seven days before the election.
Early voting begins this Saturday and continues for nine days at the Saint John De LaSalle Center, 8469 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls and the Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara County Fair Grounds), 4487 Lake Ave. Lockport. Hours for early voting can be found on the board of elections web site.
"It's been very taxing for us," Allen said. "We only have a certain amount of staff and we have to prepare for (mail-in ballots, in-person ballots) and provide protections. It's a lot to do."
Sandonato noted that the board is also required to provide personal protective equipment and sanitized polling places for both inspectors and voters.
"We're trying to do our best," she said.
And as far as voter turn-out goes, neither commissioner would hazard a guess.
"All we could do is guess," Allen said. "Remember, this is unprecedented."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.