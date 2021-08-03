The Niagara County Department of Health is providing a breastfeeding and baby changing station at the Niagara County Fair again this year.
“Providing a cool and quiet space for breastfeeding mothers and babies, as well as an accessible changing area for all parents and children, supports the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.
The breastfeeding station has a temperature-controlled refrigerator for mothers to store breastmilk, a sink for washing hands, power outlets for expressing breastmilk and air conditioning. A dual changing station is available to all families, separate from the private breastfeeding area.
Mothers are welcome to nurse their children under the shade of our blue trailer, and we encourage the public to visit the station to learn more about the many benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby.
COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered each day. Single dose Johnson & Johnson will be available for individuals 18 years of age and older; two-dose Pfizer will be available for individuals 12 years of age and older. Individuals receiving Pfizer will be scheduled for their second dose after the first dose.
"Although we encourage people to visit our website to register in advance, walk-ins are welcome,” said Tracy Fricano Chalmers, Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness. “We are hoping that fairgoers will take advantage of this convenient opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves, their family, and their community.”
Registration links are available via the Vaccination Clinic schedule found at: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine
