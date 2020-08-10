Cloth face masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed free of charge on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext.
The drive-through-style giveaway is hosted by the county Department of Emergency Services. Supplies will be handed out one bag per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis.
The supplies were procured from New York State, according to county Legislator David Godfrey, R-Burt, chairman of the legislature's Community Safety and Security Committee.
