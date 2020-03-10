County Manager: Medicaid proposals "devastating" to county budget

LOCKPORT — Niagara County Manager Richard Updegrove raised the alarm Tuesday on Medicaid changes the state is proposing and the “devastating” impact they could have on Niagara County’s budget.
According to Updegrove, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature previously enacted a zero growth Medicaid tax cap that worked.
“It empowered counties to hold property taxes stable or lower them,” he said.
A number of state and federal decisions since the cap’s creation have caused recent Medicaid cost increases, Updegrove said, including the state raising the minimum wage, which costs Medicaid $1.8 billion.
He observed that counties do not control benefit design or eligibility thresholds, and New York is one of the few states in the nation that requires counties to pay a significant share into the Medicaid program.
Three initiatives that the state is exploring in Cuomo’s 2020-21 budget would be quite costly to the county, according to Updegrove.
“If any one of these proposals passes,” he said, “it will be devastating.”
The first proposal is capping eFMAP (enhanced Federal Medical Assistant Percentages) to counties. This funding was provided to counties as part of the Affordable Care Act, because New York state had already vastly expanded Medicaid eligibility. The loss of eFMAP funds would force the Niagara County tax levy up by up to $3.5 million or 4.2%, Updegrove said.
The second proposal would require counties and New York City to adhere to the 2% property tax cap or lose the savings from the state-funded local Medicaid growth cap. If the county went over the tax cap, Updegrove said, the penalty would increase the county tax levy by $2.6 million (3%) annually. It would also lose reimbursements for Raise the Age expenses, which is up to $4.1 million.
The third proposal would be for counties to adhere to a local share medicaid cost increase of no more than 3 percent, which means if the county’s local share of Medicaid costs increased by more than 3 percent in any given year, the county will be required to pay the state for any excess amount over 3 percent. Updegrove forecasts this would increase the county levy by $2 million annually.
Updegrove stressed any of these proposals would seriously impact the county budget.
The proposals could increase what local taxpayers pay for medicaid by up to $5.5 million a year if the county budget stays below the cap.
If the county budget went over the cap, the levy increase would be an estimated $10 million. Updegrove noted that would be a potential increase of 12 percent on the property tax rate and levy, which could raised the tax rate from the 2020 rate of $6.71 per 1,000 of assessed value to $7.52 of 1,000 assessed value.
He finished the presentation to legislators by giving some recommendations on how to cut Medicaid costs. Some of the recommendations included reevaluating and auditing transportation costs, redesigning Medicaid benefit package to more closely align with benefits offered in the private sector, enacting a residency requirement of 90 days and reevaluating eligibility requirements.
