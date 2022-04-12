County looking into local gas tax reduction

In response to recent high gasoline prices, Niagara County legislators are planning to enact a sales tax reprieve on gas.
The reprieve coincides with the newly approved 2022-2023 New York State budget, which authorized a 16-cent reduction per gallon in state sales tax on gasoline effective June 1. The budget legislation gives counties the option to cap local sales tax on gasoline purchases at $2, $3 or $4 per gallon. The current county sales tax is 4%.
Legislator Chris Voccio, R-Niagara Falls, said he's pleased that the county will exercise the gas tax-cutting option, as he was already advocating for it prior to the state's move. His concern now is trying to plan out how such a reduction will work fiscally.
“We’re now in the process of determining the impact of various tax relief measures, but we believe that we can afford to give taxpayers some relief, and not have it blow a hole in our budget,” Voccio said.
Legislative minority caucus leader Chris Robins, D-Niagara Falls, has also stated that he’s in favor of reducing the gas sales tax, though he wants to make sure that reductions at both the state and county levels will actually help the average person at the pump.
“If we do this, do we see that the next day prices have been reduced across the board?” Robins asked. “Is the consumer going to see a change in gas prices, or is it going to go to the gas company or whoever runs the gas stations? We want to make sure people see the changes.”
Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt said he has asked the county manager and budget director to look at the impact of the different allowable caps on the county budget.
“It’s important to make sure any gas sales tax reduction does not create a significant budget gap that impacts property taxpayers,” Bradt said. “However, I’m confident, given that sales tax revenue has been increasing since the height of the pandemic even beyond budgeted expectations, that we can adjust our budget as needed.”
The goal is to have a local gas tax plan in place by June 1, when the state's tax cut goes into effect.
