County legislature's GOP majority grows

Niagara County Republican Chairman Rich Andres is celebrating what appears to be, at worst, an 11-4 majority in the Niagara County Legislature. It could be 12-3 if Chris Voccio hangs on to defeat William Kennedy after absentee ballots are counted. As of press time, Voccio was ahead by 14 votes, 735-721 with 91 absentee ballots remaining to be counted.
Andres sees the win as a step in the Republican direction for a county he said has been shifting statistically toward the GOP in recent years.
“It’s a great night,” he said. “It’s closer than people think (in enrollments). We ran good candidates with positive messages. We have the lowest tax rate in over 40 years. We’ve got a great organization from top to bottom.”
Kennedy is optimistic about how those absentee votes may come out because such votes are distributed by the Board of Elections according to the party of the requester. The breakdown of ballots is 55 Democratic, 28 Republican and 8 other or blank.
In Lockport's District 13 contest, Legislator Anita Mullane lost her seat to Rick Abbott, running on the Republican, Conservative and Working Families party lines. Mullane would not comment on the results Tuesday night. Abbott could not be reached to comment on his victory.
In Newfane, Republican Shawn Foti carried District 14 over fellow newcomer Sara L. Beilein Capen.
"I felt I ran a clean campaign and so did Sara, we both ran clean campaigns and were respectful to one another," Foti said. "I’m extremely excited to be following in John Syracuse’s footsteps, and ready to get to work."
County Democratic Party Chairperson Chris Borgatti understands there is hard work ahead.
“The people are looking at a lot of what is going on in Washington and they are tired,” he said Tuesday night. “Unfortunately a lot of this stuff is driven by national politics.”
He cited as evidence that 6th District where turnout declined from 1,840 in 2017 to 1,458 Tuesday.
Borgatti said he’s excited about seeing Jeffrey Elder and Mark Groszio on the legislature.
Following his primary win, Elder survived a challenge by current District 4 Legislator Owen Steed, who was running on the Conservative line. Elder earned 63% of the vote, 532-317.
“There is an anti-progressive, pro-business movement nationally,” Borgatti said. “Moderate Democrats win. Other candidates do down. The national Democrats are not helping us in Niagara County.”
He also sees a big positive in North Tonawanda where Austin Tylec was rewarded.
“Of all our candidates,” Borgatti said, “Austin ran the best campaign.”
