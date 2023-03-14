LOCKPORT — The Niagara County Legislature’s Economic Development Committee agreed to extend its agreement with Niagara Tourism & Convention Corp., which runs Destination Niagara USA.
It will extend the agreement for another three years through May 31, 2026. The agreement in place is set to expire on May 31.
The agreement has allowed Niagara County to collect a bed tax of 5% through the Niagara County Hotel Room Occupancy Tax Law. Of that, 95% of the first 4% of those funds is used to fund Destination Niagara and 95% of the remaining 1% of those funds is used to operate the Discover Niagara Shuttle Service.
Niagara County and the Niagara Tourism & Convention Corporation have been in an agreement since February 2003
Richard Updegrove, the county manager and a board member of Destination Niagara USA’s board of directors, said that the corporation is the county’s destination management organization and they are required to enter a contract with them. He added that Destination Niagara officials want to meet with the Economic Development Committee and the rest of the legislature at a future date.
The three entities that contribute to this tax are Niagara County and the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport, with the overwhelming majority of bed tax amount coming from Niagara Falls.
While the percentage of the bed tax is not changing, Updegrove said that increased room rates and usage would cause the amount of money collected through the bed tax to increase.
The measure now does before the full legislature where it will be voted on on March 21.
