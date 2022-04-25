The Niagara County Legislature unanimously agreed change the county’s sales tax policy on gasoline during a special meeting on Monday night in order to bring down gas prices. Feeling confident that the county’s budget can be able to manage this, the resolution was met with great enthusiasm by lawmakers.
“I’m glad that we can provide relief to the taxpayers and still maintain fiscal responsibility,” said Legislator Chris Voccio after the meeting. “I’m thrilled that we can balance it, and that this passed unanimously.”
The new policy involves the tax rate being oriented on a “cent-per-gallon” basis rather than being based on percentage. This would cap the county’s gas sales tax for the first $3 for each gallon. It is projected that this new policy could bring down gas prices by at least 20 cents per gallon at the pump for both standard and diesel fuel.
While the decision did pass unanimously, there was still indication from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that the office of the state attorney general should be notified for enforcement of this policy. This is so gas prices will actually be able to go down at the pump, and that gas companies won’t just keep prices high at the expense of the consumer.
“On June 1, are we going to see prices go down?” asked Minority Leader Christopher Robins, after the policy was explained by county manager Richard Updegrove. “Is the consumer going to see the prices change?”
Both legislators Voccio and Andres said that Attorney General Letitia James will be properly notified within the week regarding this.
“We want the dollars we save here to end up in the consumer's pocket,” said Legislator Andres. “So we just want to make sure that that happens.”
Gas prices have risen dramatically over the last few months due to the Russian war in Ukraine, as well as ongoing inflation. New York state passed its own similar gas policy earlier this month which will go into effect on June 1, along with Niagara County’s policy.
