The Niagara County Legislature has approved a resolution accepting a portion of settlement funds from Walmart, CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioid crisis.
County Attorney Claude Joerg explained during a special meeting Monday that the three prominent distributors of opioids had decided to settle lawsuits and the county’s resolution states the settlements are a full resolution of governmental claims filed in the state and political subdivisions, including Niagara County, have an opportunity to be a party in the settlements.
“This resolution is for Niagara County’s portion,” Joerg said. “Every county has its own resolution.”
The three distributors agreed in November to pay in total $13.8 billion to resolve national-, state-, and local-level lawsuits. Walgreens would pay $5.7 billion over 15 years, CVS would pay $5 billion over 10 years, and Walmart would pay $3.1 billion.
Joerg did not disclose how much the settlement amount would be because the case has not been closed yet and the county does not want to affect its ability to resolve additional cases against other defendants. He anticipates it will be closed in the next 30 to 90 days.
He noted the affects of this crisis are more than just drug addiction. County departments have seen increased costs, like police departments administering Narcan and ambulance treatments.
Monies received through these settlements are restricted to opioid treatments and working on resolving opioid addiction in communities. This past October, Niagara County announced it received $1.2 million from the state and $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to fight against opioid overdoses and provide treatments.
Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Director Laura Keleman presented an outline for how the department wanted the money spent then. County Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh said they met with organizations they have contracts with for opioid treatment work to discuss how these funds are going to be best used.
“We don’t want to recreate programs and projects that are already happening,” Wydysh said. “(Keleman’s) looking at being able to help support the other community organizations that are working on this as well to put this money to its best use.”
The number of opioid overdose deaths in Niagara County had reportedly tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic, from 29 reported deaths in 2019 to 60 in 2020 and 94 in 2021. According to the State Comptroller’s office, Niagara County had the second highest opioid death rate in New York in 2020, at 39.1 per 100,000 people, trailing only Dutchess County.
