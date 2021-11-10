Niagara County's improved Landfill No. 1 garnered the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York's 2021 Diamond Award in the environmental category, county legislator Mike Hill, chair of the county refuse disposal district, announced this week.
“This is the engineering profession’s equivalent of winning an Academy Award, it’s a big deal and something of which we should be very proud,” Hill said. “(County environmental coordinator) Dawn Timm did a tremendous job as did our engineering partner, CHA Consulting. The result is an innovative project that saved taxpayers millions of dollars.”
A major project to cap and improve Landfill No. 1 was completed in May 2020. Explained Timm:
“This was a very innovative project, as it’s the first publicly owned landfill in New York to use Closure Turf technology, an artificial turf that can be placed right over the geomembrane. What that does is eliminate the need for two feet of cover soil and management of a vegetative layer, which means no erosion and no mowing. That produces significant long term savings by avoiding maintenance costs.”
Further, according to Timm, the selected design of the cap brought down the project cost to $4 million from an original $12 million estimate. Site upgrades brought environmental improvements such as improved water quality of storm water runoff, she added.
ACEC presents its Engineering Excellence awards annually to projects in the public and private sectors judged to be complex, innovative and of significant value to society. The Diamond Award is the highest honor bestowed by ACEC in New York.
