County judge: NY Trials not already underway postponed indefinitely

All trials in all courts statewide, not already underway, have been postponed indefinitely by the New York State Office of Court Administration and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon announced the move to lawyers and reporters who were in the courtroom at the end of Friday's proceedings for the ongoing Mandy Steingasser cold case murder trial. Sheldon said the suspension of trials that have not already started begins at 5 p.m.
Sheldon suggested, if need be, she will do her level best to continue the Steingasser trial going next week and beyond.
"I will do everything I have to do to keep this trial going even if I have to quarantine this courtroom," she said.
The newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.