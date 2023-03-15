The Niagara County Legislature’s Infrastructure Committee this week recommended two resolutions that clarify who can be responsible for the removal of solar energy infrastructure when it’s spent.
Environmental Science Coordinator Dawn Timm, who was tasked alongside Assistant County Attorney Katherine Alexander with implementing the county’s solar siting law, said the original intent was to get solar panel manufacturers to take back the panels at the end of their useful life, or designate a stewardship organization to do so.
In reality, the panel manufacturers have paid no mind to the law. What Timm and Alexander found was that project developers and owners are looking to assume that responsibility.
“The vast majority of producers have not approached us about compliance,” Timm said. “In talking with state, even national organizations, this is not uncommon. We’re small Niagara County and a large company headquartered out of South Korea is not going to pay much attention to our local law.”
One resolution states that should a stewardship organization or applicant submit a plan to the county, but not identify the manufacturer of the solar panels, their plan should include language stating it had yet to select a manufacturer and that within 60 days of selection or 30 days of sale of the panels in or into Niagara County, the stewardship plan will be amended. Failure to amend within the 30 days would lead to enforcement and penalties under county law.
County regulations state that manufacturers or stewardship programs not complying with the law can be fined up to $100 per panel per day of the violation.
The second resolution acknowledges that if a developer is pursuing a stewardship plan and the manufacturer has not signed off on it, the developer can assume all responsibility and liabilities assigned to the manufacturer.
“We are defining how the project owner or developer can take responsibility,” Timm said. “We’re adding more clarity to it.”
The legislature adopted a local law in 2021 requiring solar panel manufacturers to submit plans on how the panels would be recycled and to finance the take back mechanism, the first of its kind in the nation.
The county website has a list of 56 solar panel manufacturers among which, as of Aug. 17, 2022, only LG Electronics had submitted a disposal plan and payment.
The clarifying resolutions will go to a vote of the full legislature at its business meeting next week.
