The Niagara County Department of Health will be collaborating with various community partners to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at events this summer.
“As our large-scale and school based vaccination clinics have ended, we are expanding our schedule to include evenings and weekends.” stated Daniel J. Stapleton, public health director. “We are shifting our focus to family-friendly events that Niagara County residents may already be attending.”
“NCDOH will kick-off this initiative with events at Niagara Power’s Sal Maglie Stadium and Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market,” announced Tracy Fricano Chalmers, director of public health planning and emergency preparedness. “We invite community partners and event planners to contact us at 439-7431 to discuss additional collaborative opportunities for COVID-19 vaccination,” she stated.
The health department will offer the two dose Moderna (individuals 18 years of age and older), the two dose Pfizer (individuals 12 years of age and older) and the single dose Johnson & Johnson (individuals 18 years of age and older) vaccines. All individuals receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose clinics at the time of their first dose, likely at the same location.
“Appointments are recommended, however, walk-in participants will be welcomed,” added Stapleton. “We want to make vaccination as easy as possible for Niagara County residents”. To schedule an appointment, please use the links below. Niagara County residents that do not have internet access may register for an appointment by calling 211 or 1-888-696-9211.
Upcoming Clinics:
• July 23 — 4 to 6 p.m. at Niagara Power vs. Elmira, Sal Maglie Stadium in Hyde Park, 1200 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls . Pfizer first dose (12+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3wIqtFH. Johnson & Johnson (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3kkZayO
• July 24 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, 6610 Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda. Moderna first dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3xSbNoE. Johnson & Johnson (18+). Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3r7P8T1.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Niagara County Department of Health website at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health.
